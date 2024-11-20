Smith scores 14 off the bench, Fordham takes down D-II Georgian Court 101-61

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Smith scored 14 points off of the bench to lead Fordham past Georgian Court 101-61…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaden Smith scored 14 points off of the bench to lead Fordham past Georgian Court 101-61 on Tuesday.

Smith added 13 rebounds for the Rams (3-2). Josh Rivera added 14 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Jahmere Tripp shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

Cameron Edmonds finished with 16 points for the Lions. Georgian Court also got 11 points from Justin Agyare-Nkansah. Caleb Mims also had eight points and three steals.

Fordham took the lead with 17:41 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jackie Johnson III led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 56-32 at the break. Fordham extended its lead to 78-44 during the second half, fueled by a 13-0 scoring run. Smith scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.