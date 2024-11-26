Smith puts up 13, Cleveland State downs NJIT 56-53

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith had 13 points in Cleveland State’s 56-53 victory against NJIT on Tuesday night. Smith shot…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tevin Smith had 13 points in Cleveland State’s 56-53 victory against NJIT on Tuesday night.

Smith shot 4 of 11 from the field and went 5 for 8 from the line for the Vikings (4-4). Cole Franklin scored 12 points and added three blocks. Tahj Staveskie shot 2 of 4 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with seven points.

The Highlanders (0-7) were led in scoring by Tariq Francis, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists. Tim Moore Jr. added eight points and two blocks for NJIT. Jordan Rogers also had six points. The Highlanders prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.