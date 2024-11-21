Smith leads Robert Morris against Cornell after 20-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (4-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1) Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big…

Robert Morris Colonials (4-2) at Cornell Big Red (3-1)

Ithaca, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -9; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris visits Cornell after DJ Smith scored 20 points in Robert Morris’ 73-62 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

Cornell finished 10-1 at home last season while going 22-8 overall. The Big Red averaged 8.3 steals, 2.6 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Colonials are 0-2 on the road. Robert Morris is the Horizon League leader with 28.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alvaro Folgueiras averaging 9.5.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

