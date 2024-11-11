Smith leads North Carolina Central against High Point after 21-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at High Point Panthers (2-0) High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at High Point Panthers (2-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central plays High Point after Josh Smith scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 88-82 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

High Point finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Panthers averaged 11.9 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

North Carolina Central finished 18-13 overall with a 6-9 record on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 7.6 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

