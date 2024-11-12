Smith leads North Carolina Central against High Point after 21-point game

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at High Point Panthers (2-0) High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Carolina Central Eagles (0-2) at High Point Panthers (2-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -13.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits High Point after Josh Smith scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 88-82 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

High Point finished 15-1 at home a season ago while going 27-9 overall. The Panthers averaged 83.9 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point distance last season.

North Carolina Central went 6-9 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Eagles averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 33.4 in the paint, 17.5 off of turnovers and 14.5 on fast breaks.

