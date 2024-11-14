Smith leads No. 13 Purdue against No. 2 Alabama after 22-point outing

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue…

Alabama Crimson Tide (3-0) at Purdue Boilermakers (3-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Purdue hosts No. 2 Alabama after Braden Smith scored 22 points in Purdue’s 92-84 victory against the Yale Bulldogs.

Purdue finished 34-5 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Boilermakers shot 48.8% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range last season.

Alabama finished 5-5 on the road and 25-12 overall a season ago. The Crimson Tide averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 15.0 second-chance points and 25.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.