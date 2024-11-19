Smith leads Delaware State against Providence after 22-point outing

Delaware State Hornets (2-2) at Providence Friars (4-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -21.5;…

Delaware State Hornets (2-2) at Providence Friars (4-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -21.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State faces Providence after Robert Smith scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 93-51 victory against the Cheyney (PA) Wolves.

Providence finished 21-14 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Friars shot 44.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

Delaware State finished 15-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 13.5 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

