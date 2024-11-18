Smith leads Cleveland State against Minnesota after 24-point outing

Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1) Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Minnesota…

Cleveland State Vikings (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (3-1)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits Minnesota after Tevin Smith scored 24 points in Cleveland State’s 71-63 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Minnesota went 19-15 overall last season while going 16-4 at home. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 71.9 points per game and shoot 44.9% from the field last season.

The Vikings are 1-2 in road games. Cleveland State ranks third in the Horizon League with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 4.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.