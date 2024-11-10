Smikle, Sellers lead No. 18 Maryland women past No. 11 Duke 85-80

Kaylene Smikle scored 23 points, Shyanne Sellers added 17 and No. 18 Maryland defeated No. 11 Duke 85-80 on Sunday.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kaylene Smikle scored 23 points, Shyanne Sellers added 17 and No. 18 Maryland defeated No. 11 Duke 85-80 on Sunday.

Christina Dalce had 12 and 14 rebounds before fouling out, and Bri McDaniel scored 15 points off the bench for Maryland. Sellers had seven rebounds and five assists.

Maryland (3-0) scored the first nine points and led throughout. Each time Duke (2-1) got within three or four points the Terrapins responded with a small run of their own. Duke got withing three points once in the first quarter and once in the second, but Maryland led 40-33 at halftime.

Duke got within four points when Reigan Richardson opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but again the Terrapins responded and their lead was back to 10 after Smikle hit a 3-pointer with a little under seven minutes left in the quarter.

Maryland led 65-52 after the third quarter and a layup by Sellers stretched the lead to 15 to open the fourth. The Blue Devils rallied, shooting 61% in the final period and outscoring their hosts by eight.

Near the halfway mark of the period Duke’s Jadyn Donovan hit a pair from the line to make it 74-65. Sellers responded with a jumper less than a minute later and Maryland led by double digits until Richardson’s 3-pointer got Duke within 82-73 with 1:43 remaining.

Maryland led 85-76 with 14 seconds left before Duke added a couple of late baskets.

Reserve Toby Fournier scored 15, Richardson 13, Donovan 12 and Ashlon Jackson 11 for Duke. Donovan grabbed 10 rebounds and Fournier had nine.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.