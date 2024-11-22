Skobalj’s 19 help UIC down La Salle 96-83

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Filip Skobalj had 19 points in UIC’s 96-83 win over La Salle on Friday. Skobalj…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Filip Skobalj had 19 points in UIC’s 96-83 win over La Salle on Friday.

Skobalj shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Flames (4-2). Jordan Mason scored 18 points, going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line. Tyem Freeman had 13 points and went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range).

The Explorers (4-2) were led in scoring by Deuce Jones, who finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Daeshon Shepherd added 15 points, two steals and two blocks for La Salle. Andres Marrero also had 15 points.

UIC led 48-39 at halftime, with Skobalj racking up 13 points. UIC pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 22 points. Ahmad Henderson II led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points for UIC.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.