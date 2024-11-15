SIU-Edwardsville visits Western Michigan after Taylor’s 22-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -2.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits Western Michigan after Ray’Sean Taylor scored 22 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 77-72 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Broncos averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.9 last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 10-10 in OVC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point distance last season.

