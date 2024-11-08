SIU-Edwardsville visits Illinois after Riley’s 31-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5;…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -26.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Will Riley scored 31 points in Illinois’ 112-67 win against the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Illinois went 29-9 overall last season while going 15-3 at home. The Fighting Illini gave up 73.3 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 10-10 in OVC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 11.3 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.