SIU-Edwardsville takes home win streak into matchup with North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -3.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cougars take on North Florida.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Ospreys are 2-1 on the road. North Florida averages 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville averages 73.3 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 78.0 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Cougars.

Liam Murphy averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.