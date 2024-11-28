SIU-Edwardsville puts home win streak on the line against North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to…

North Florida Ospreys (4-2) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Cougars play North Florida.

The Cougars have gone 2-0 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville leads the OVC with 14.6 fast break points.

The Ospreys are 2-1 on the road. North Florida averages 88.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.9% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ray’Sean Taylor is shooting 40.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Cougars.

Liam Murphy is shooting 58.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

