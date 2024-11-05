Live Radio
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars to face No. 17 Indiana Hoosiers on the road

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 3:41 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at Indiana Hoosiers

Bloomington, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Indiana hosts SIU-Edwardsville.

Indiana went 12-5 at home a season ago while going 19-14 overall. The Hoosiers averaged 5.2 steals, 4.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

SIU-Edwardsville finished 10-10 in OVC play and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Cougars averaged 6.8 steals, 4.2 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

