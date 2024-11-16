SIU-Edwardsville Cougars face the Canisius Golden Griffins

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-3) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under…

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-3) vs. SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces Canisius in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The Cougars are 3-2 in non-conference play. SIU-Edwardsville is second in the OVC in team defense, giving up 68.8 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Canisius finished 14-18 overall with a 5-5 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Griffins averaged 70.4 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.6% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

