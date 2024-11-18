Sincere Parker scores 18 off bench to lead McNeese over North Texas 68-61

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead McNeese over North…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Sincere Parker scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead McNeese over North Texas 68-61 on Monday night.

Parker shot 4 for 10 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (2-2). Quadir Copeland added 11 points and five rebounds. Joe Charles scored 10.

Brenen Lorient led the way for the Mean Green (3-1) with 12 points. Johnathan Massie added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Atin Wright had 10 points and two steals.

McNeese took a 26-12 lead in the first half with a 15-0 run and led 32-19 at halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.