Sinani leads Campbell against Ohio State after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:43 AM

Campbell Fighting Camels (3-2) at Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1)

Columbus, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits Ohio State after Jasin Sinani scored 24 points in Campbell’s 86-66 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

Ohio State went 22-14 overall with a 15-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Buckeyes shot 44.9% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.

The Fighting Camels are 1-1 on the road. Campbell is 1-1 against opponents with a winning record.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

