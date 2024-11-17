Simpson’s 25 lead Southern Utah over Omaha 79-73

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 25 points as Southern Utah beat Omaha 79-73 on Saturday. Simpson added…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamir Simpson scored 25 points as Southern Utah beat Omaha 79-73 on Saturday.

Simpson added five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (4-0). Dominique Ford scored 22 points, going 8 of 15 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the foul line. Jamari Sibley shot 3 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Lance Waddles led the Mavericks (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Marquel Sutton added 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Omaha. Ja’Sean Glover also had 12 points.

