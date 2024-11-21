Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Simpson leads Southern Utah…

Simpson leads Southern Utah against San Diego after 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2024, 3:43 AM

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-3)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces San Diego after Jamir Simpson scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 76-72 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

San Diego went 12-6 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Toreros averaged 7.2 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 in road games. Southern Utah is the top team in the WAC scoring 22.8 fast break points per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up