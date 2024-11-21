Simpson leads Southern Utah against San Diego after 28-point game

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-3) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-1) at San Diego Toreros (1-3)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah faces San Diego after Jamir Simpson scored 28 points in Southern Utah’s 76-72 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

San Diego went 12-6 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The Toreros averaged 7.2 steals, 3.8 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Thunderbirds are 0-1 in road games. Southern Utah is the top team in the WAC scoring 22.8 fast break points per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

