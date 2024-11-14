Simpkins leads Elon against Gardner-Webb after 21-point game

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits…

Elon Phoenix (1-1) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-2)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Gardner-Webb after TJ Simpkins scored 21 points in Elon’s 103-66 victory against the Bluefield College Rams.

Gardner-Webb went 17-16 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 12.7 assists per game on 26.3 made field goals last season.

Elon finished 13-19 overall with a 3-11 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 73.1 points per game last season, 13.0 on free throws and 25.8 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.