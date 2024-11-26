Simmons scores 19 as Gardner-Webb takes down SE Louisiana 73-69

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 19 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat SE Louisiana 73-69 on Tuesday. Simmons…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Darryl Simmons II scored 19 points to help Gardner-Webb defeat SE Louisiana 73-69 on Tuesday.

Simmons shot 7 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-3). Pharell Boyogueno scored 15 points while going 6 of 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds and four steals. Anthony Selden shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Jeremy Elyzee led the Lions (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, three steals and two blocks. Sam Hines Jr. added 12 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. Jakevion Buckley finished with 11 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

