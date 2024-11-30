Siena wins 71-58 against Bucknell

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Major Freeman’s 21 points helped Siena defeat Bucknell 71-58 on Saturday night. Freeman shot 6…

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Major Freeman’s 21 points helped Siena defeat Bucknell 71-58 on Saturday night.

Freeman shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Saints (4-4). Justice Shoats scored 19 points while going 8 of 15 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Brendan Coyle had 14 points and shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Josh Bascoe led the Bison (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and eight rebounds. Achile Spadone added 10 points for Bucknell. Ruot Bijiek finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

