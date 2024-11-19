Live Radio
Siena visits Xavier following Conwell’s 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 3:43 AM

Siena Saints (3-1) at Xavier Musketeers (4-0)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Siena after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Xavier’s 75-60 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Xavier went 16-18 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The Musketeers gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Siena finished 2-13 on the road and 4-28 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 10.7 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

