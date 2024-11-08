Siena visits Bryant after Shoats’ 23-point game

Siena Saints (1-0) at Bryant Bulldogs (1-0) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under…

Siena Saints (1-0) at Bryant Bulldogs (1-0)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena faces Bryant after Justice Shoats scored 23 points in Siena’s 72-71 overtime win over the Brown Bears.

Bryant went 11-3 at home last season while going 20-13 overall. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 75.4 points per game and shoot 39.7% from the field last season.

Siena finished 4-28 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Saints averaged 5.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

