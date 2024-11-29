Siena Saints square off against the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison (4-4) vs. Siena Saints (3-4) Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre Township; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on…

Bucknell Bison (4-4) vs. Siena Saints (3-4)

Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre Township; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Bucknell in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre Township.

The Saints are 3-4 in non-conference play. Siena is eighth in the MAAC scoring 67.6 points while shooting 40.3% from the field.

The Bison have a 4-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Bucknell is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

Siena’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Bucknell allows. Bucknell averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Major Freeman is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Saints.

Noah Williamson is averaging 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.