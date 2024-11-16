Siena Saints play the Albany (NY) Great Danes, seek 4th straight victory

Siena Saints (3-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-1) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great…

Siena Saints (3-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-1)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Great Danes -4.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Saints take on Albany (NY).

Albany (NY) went 13-19 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Great Danes allowed opponents to score 78.8 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Siena finished 2-13 on the road and 4-28 overall a season ago. The Saints averaged 60.4 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free-throw line and 15.9 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

