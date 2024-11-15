Siena Saints play the Albany (NY) Great Danes, look for 4th straight victory

Siena Saints (3-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-1) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena will…

Siena Saints (3-0) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-1)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will try to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Albany (NY).

Albany (NY) finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Great Danes shot 44.6% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

Siena went 4-28 overall with a 2-13 record on the road a season ago. The Saints averaged 10.7 assists per game on 21.9 made field goals last season.

