Siena plays Bucknell

Bucknell Bison (4-4) vs. Siena Saints (3-4)

Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre Township; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Siena square off in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre Township.

The Saints are 3-4 in non-conference play. Siena is 2-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Bison have a 4-4 record in non-conference games. Bucknell is the Patriot League leader with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 7.3.

Siena is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 42.3% Bucknell allows to opponents. Bucknell averages 75.3 points per game, 1.0 more than the 74.3 Siena allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Coyle averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc.

Ruot Bijiek is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

