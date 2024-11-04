Siena hosts Brown to begin season

Brown Bears at Siena Saints Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 137.5…

Brown Bears at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Brown for the season opener.

Siena finished 2-12 at home a season ago while going 4-28 overall. The Saints averaged 5.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Brown finished 13-18 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Bears gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

