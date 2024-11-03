Siena hosts Brown for season opener

Brown Bears at Siena Saints Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 137.5…

Brown Bears at Siena Saints

Albany, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -2.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Brown in the season opener.

Siena went 4-28 overall last season while going 2-12 at home. The Saints averaged 60.4 points per game while shooting 39.9% from the field and 28.0% from 3-point range last season.

Brown went 9-7 in Ivy League action and 6-8 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 6.4 steals, 4.3 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.