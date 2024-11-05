Sibley scores 18, Southern Utah downs Western New Mexico 96-68

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamari Sibley had 18 points in Southern Utah’s 96-68 victory against Western New Mexico on…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamari Sibley had 18 points in Southern Utah’s 96-68 victory against Western New Mexico on Monday.

Sibley also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Thunderbirds. Tavi Jackson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Brock Felder, Hercy Miller and Dominique Ford all had 12 points.

The Mustangs were led by Yves Nkomba and Carson Kell with 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.