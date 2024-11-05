Live Radio
Sibley scores 18, Southern Utah downs Western New Mexico 96-68

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:23 AM

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jamari Sibley had 18 points in Southern Utah’s 96-68 victory against Western New Mexico on Monday.

Sibley also contributed 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Thunderbirds. Tavi Jackson shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Brock Felder, Hercy Miller and Dominique Ford all had 12 points.

The Mustangs were led by Yves Nkomba and Carson Kell with 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

