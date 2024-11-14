Shogbonyo scores 16 in Denver’s 86-63 victory over Colorado Christian

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 16 points as Denver beat Colorado Christian 86-63 on Thursday night. Shogbonyo had six…

DENVER (AP) — Nicholas Shogbonyo scored 16 points as Denver beat Colorado Christian 86-63 on Thursday night.

Shogbonyo had six rebounds for the Pioneers (2-2). Josh Pickett scored 15 points while going 5 of 6 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah finished 4 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with 14 points.

Tate Odvody finished with 16 points for the Cougars. Colorado Christian also got 13 points from Bradley Land.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

