Shockley-Okeke scores 21 points off the bench as Howard knocks off Florida International 75-70

MIAMI (AP) — Cameron Shockley-Okeke scored 21 points off of the bench to help lead Howard past Florida International 75-70 on Monday night.

Shockley-Okeke shot 7 for 8 (5 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bison (3-2). Marcus Dockery went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Bryce Harris shot 5 for 11 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Jayden Brewer led the way for the Panthers (1-3) with 15 points. Florida International also got 12 points from Travis Gray. Asim Jones had 12 points and two steals.

Dockery scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Howard to a five-point victory.

NEXT UP

Howard next plays Sunday against Boston University on the road, and Florida International will play Northeastern on Friday.

