Shoats scores 18 as Siena knocks off American 74-66

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Justice Shoats scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Siena over American 74-66 on Tuesday night.

Shoats also contributed six assists and three steals for the Saints (3-0). Brendan Coyle added 16 points while shooting 5 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had five rebounds. Peter Carey shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Matt Rogers led the way for the Eagles (1-2) with 26 points. Colin Smalls added 11 points for American. Elijah Stephens also had nine points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

