Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Old Dominion after 27-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-3) at Old Dominion Monarchs (0-3)

Norfolk, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Old Dominion after Ketron Shaw scored 27 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 88-70 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

Old Dominion finished 5-10 at home a season ago while going 7-25 overall. The Monarchs averaged 7.8 steals, 3.8 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

Maryland-Eastern Shore went 0-15 on the road and 9-20 overall last season. The Hawks shot 39.9% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range last season.

