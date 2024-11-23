Live Radio
Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against No. 25 Illinois after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 3:43 AM

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -34.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on No. 25 Illinois after Ketron Shaw scored 24 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 79-61 loss to the Murray State Racers.

Illinois went 15-3 at home last season while going 29-9 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Shaw averaging 10.7.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

