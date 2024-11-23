Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against No. 25 Illinois after 24-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -34.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on No. 25 Illinois after Ketron Shaw scored 24 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 79-61 loss to the Murray State Racers.

Illinois went 15-3 at home last season while going 29-9 overall. The Fighting Illini averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 14.5 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

The Hawks are 0-5 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks fourth in the MEAC scoring 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Shaw averaging 10.7.

