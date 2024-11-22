Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against No. 25 Illinois after 24-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1) Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-5) at Illinois Fighting Illini (3-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits No. 25 Illinois after Ketron Shaw scored 24 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 79-61 loss to the Murray State Racers.

Illinois went 15-3 at home a season ago while going 29-9 overall. The Fighting Illini shot 46.9% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Hawks are 0-5 in road games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is second in the MEAC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shaw averaging 5.0.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.