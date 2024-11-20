Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Murray State after 31-point outing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-4) at Murray State Racers (2-1) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -22.5;…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-4) at Murray State Racers (2-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -22.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Murray State after Kyrell Shaw scored 31 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 113-58 win over the Gallaudet Bison.

Murray State went 12-20 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Racers averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

The Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC shooting 40.5% from 3-point range.

