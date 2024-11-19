Shaw leads Maryland-Eastern Shore against Murray State after 31-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-4) at Murray State Racers (2-1) Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (1-4) at Murray State Racers (2-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Murray State after Kyrell Shaw’s 31-point game in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 113-58 win against the Gallaudet Bison.

Murray State went 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Racers averaged 69.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

The Hawks are 0-4 on the road. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

___

