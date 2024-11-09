SFA visits Drake after Abreu’s 30-point performance

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts SFA after Daniel Abreu scored 30 points in Drake’s 93-41 victory against the York (NE) Panthers.

Drake finished 16-0 at home last season while going 28-7 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 25.8 from deep.

SFA finished 18-15 overall a season ago while going 5-8 on the road. The ‘Jacks averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 5.5 bench points last season.

