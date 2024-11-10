SFA visits Drake after Abreu’s 30-point game

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0) at Drake Bulldogs (1-0)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on SFA after Daniel Abreu scored 30 points in Drake’s 93-41 win over the York (NE) Panthers.

Drake finished 28-7 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 79.9 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 10.0 on fast breaks.

SFA finished 5-8 on the road and 18-15 overall last season. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

