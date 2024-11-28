SFA faces UL Monroe for non-conference showdown

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-5) Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nana Antwi-Boasiako…

Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-3) at UL Monroe Warhawks (3-5)

Monroe, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nana Antwi-Boasiako and SFA visit Jalen Bolden and UL Monroe in a non-conference matchup.

The Warhawks have gone 2-1 in home games. UL Monroe is fifth in the Sun Belt with 14.8 assists per game led by Tyreese Watson averaging 3.6.

The ‘Jacks are 0-2 on the road. SFA is 2-2 against opponents over .500.

UL Monroe’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that SFA gives up. SFA averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UL Monroe gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warhawks.

Antwi-Boasiako averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

