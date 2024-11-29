SFA faces Samford

Samford Bulldogs (2-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-0) Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford and SFA…

Samford Bulldogs (2-6) vs. Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (5-0)

Jacksonville, Florida; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford and SFA square off in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Ladyjacks have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. SFA scores 81.4 points and has outscored opponents by 28.2 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-6 in non-conference play. Samford gives up 83.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.1 points per game.

SFA makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Samford has shot at a 40.4% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 35.2% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery VanSickle is shooting 54.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ladyjacks, while averaging 15.6 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals.

Emily Bowman is averaging 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Bulldogs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.