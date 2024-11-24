Seton Hall takes on Florida Atlantic

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (3-3) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Florida Atlantic Owls (4-3) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (3-3)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -2.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Seton Hall play at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Pirates are 3-3 in non-conference play. Seton Hall scores 57.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Owls are 4-3 in non-conference play. Florida Atlantic has a 2-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaunce Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc.

Kaleb Glenn is averaging 13.9 points for the Owls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.