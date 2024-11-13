Seton Hall Pirates play the Hofstra Pride

Hofstra Pride (2-0) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (1-1) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under…

Hofstra Pride (2-0) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (1-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -4.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will play Hofstra at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Nassau, Bahamas.

Seton Hall finished 25-12 overall with a 12-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Pirates averaged 13.0 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

Hofstra finished 20-13 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Pride averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 8.2 second-chance points and 5.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

