Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks in out-of-conference game

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Wagner face off in non-conference action.

Seton Hall went 25-12 overall a season ago while going 17-3 at home. The Pirates averaged 7.5 steals, 4.8 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Wagner went 7-6 in NEC play and 9-10 on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 21.6 from beyond the arc.

