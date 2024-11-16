Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks for out-of-conference contest

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-2) South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates…

Wagner Seahawks (1-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (1-2)

South Orange, New Jersey; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -12; over/under is 120

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Wagner in out-of-conference play.

Seton Hall went 25-12 overall a season ago while going 17-3 at home. The Pirates averaged 73.8 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from deep.

Wagner went 9-10 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Seahawks averaged 63.7 points per game last season, 10.6 on free throws and 21.6 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

