Seton Hall Pirates and the Hofstra Pride meet

Hofstra Pride (2-0) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (1-1)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall will take on Hofstra at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Nassau, Bahamas.

Seton Hall finished 25-12 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Pirates shot 45.2% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Hofstra went 20-13 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Pride shot 47.1% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

