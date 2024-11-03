Seton Hall hosts Saint Peter’s to open season

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13.5; over/under…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks at Seton Hall Pirates

Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -13.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Saint Peter’s in the season opener.

Seton Hall went 17-3 at home a season ago while going 25-12 overall. The Pirates allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.2% from the field last season.

Saint Peter’s went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Peacocks gave up 64.0 points per game while committing 19.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

